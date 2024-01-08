Watch: Viral Video Shows Hyena Roaming Freely On Lohegaon Road In Pune

Representative Image | Freepik

A viral video circulating on social media shows a hyena freely roaming on a road in Lohegaon, near Pride World City, sparking concern among residents. Housing societies are advising caution, urging residents to avoid early morning or nighttime walks as a precaution.

Noel Daniel, an X (formerly Twitter) user, shared the video Sunday evening with a cautionary message: "Hyena spotted in Dhanori and now in Pride World City, very dangerous, please do something."

The footage captures the hyena crossing the road and walkway from Pride World City to DY Patil College, prompting heightened worries among residents.

The hyena's proximity to residential areas and a college campus within a 100-metre radius has raised alarm among locals.

Sushil Pathak, Chairman of Kingsbury CHSL, Pride World City, mentioned that the society members received the video Sunday evening. He stated, “We promptly informed the forest department about this unusual sighting. However, the hyena vanished without a trace later on.”