Lok Sabha Polls: 24 Candidates in Raver, 14 in Jalgaon

Representative Image | ECI

On the final day of withdrawal, Monday saw eleven candidates withdraw their nominations to prevent vote division. As a result, Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency now has 14 candidates, while Raver constituency has 24 candidates vying for the seat.

Initially, Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency had 20 nominations, but six were withdrawn, leaving 14 candidates remaining. Similarly, in Raver Constituency, out of 29 nominations, five were withdrawn, resulting in 24 candidates in the fray.

Candidates in fray

In Jalgaon, BJP's Smita Uday Wagh will compete against Shiv Sena UBT's Karan Balasaheb Patil-Pawar, Yuvraj Bhimrao Jadhav of Vanchit Aghadi, Vilas Shankar Taide of BSP, and Ishwar Dayaram More of Sainik Samaj Party, alongside nine independent candidates.

In Raver, BJP's Raksha Khadse faces NCP's Sharad Pawar faction's Shriram Dayaram Patil. Other candidates include Vijay Ramakrishna Kale (BSP), Ashok Baburao Jadhav (People's Party of India- Democratic), Gulab Dayaram Bhill (Bharat Adivasi Party), and Sanjay Kumar Laxman Wankhede (Republican Party of India Social), Vasant Shankar Kolte (Bahujan Mukti Party) along with 17 independent candidates. Voting is scheduled for May 13.