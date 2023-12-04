Pimpri Chinchwad: Luxury Buses Barred From Major Pickup Points, 5 Fixed Spots Designated |

In response to escalating traffic congestion and a surge in accident rates within key areas of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate have prohibited these luxury buses from taking on passengers within the commissionerate limits after departing from their origin points.

To effectively manage traffic and enhance safety, the Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Branch has designated specific pick-up and drop points. For luxury buses, five fixed points have been identified, including Bhakti Shakti Circle in Nigdi, Tower Line in Talawade, Rupinagar, Gavjatra Maidan in Bhosari, and Babar Petrol Pump in Landewadi.

Strict action, including penalties, will be enforced against bus drivers, owners, and booking agents who violate these regulations.

Luxury travel buses operating within the Pimpri Chinchwad Commissionerate, specifically from Nigdi, Talawade, and Bhosari, have been identified as significant contributors to escalating traffic congestion.

Consistent rise in traffic snarls and accidents

Stops at Pavle Bridge, Khandoba Mal, Chinchwad, Bijli Nagar, Chintamani Chowk, Ahimsa Chowk, Chaphekar Chowk, Thergaon, Birla Hospital, Dange Chowk, and Kalewadi have been pinpointed as hotspots causing a consistent rise in traffic snarls and accidents.

Expressing his personal perspective, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge said that private travel buses play a crucial role in the commuter service, and their integration into multi-modal transport hubs is essential for seamless travel and efficient traffic management.

"PMRDA has already proposed multiple multi-modal hubs across the PMRDA region through its Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). Their development should be expedited on a priority basis to decongest traffic," he added.