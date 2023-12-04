 Tragic Collision On Pune-Nashik Highway Claims Lives Of Four Warkaris
The deceased, identified as Balasaheb Arjun Gawli, Baban Patilba Thore, Bhausaheb Natha Jape, and Tarabai Gangadhar Game, lost their lives in the accident.

Aakash Singh Monday, December 04, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
A tragic incident occurred on the Pune-Nashik highway, where a collision between a container and a procession led to four fatalities and eight severe injuries around 4:30 pm on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Balasaheb Arjun Gawli, Baban Patilba Thore, Bhausaheb Natha Jape, and Tarabai Gangadhar Game, lost their lives in the accident. Numerous Warkaris also suffered serious injuries. The Warkaris had initiated their Dindi journey from Shirdi to Alandi.

Truck driver booked

The truck driver, allegedly intoxicated and potentially asleep, lost control, resulting in the collision. Authorities have detained the driver, and initial reports suggest outraged citizens vandalised the container. Prompt relief efforts saw nearby residents aiding in transporting the injured to various private hospitals in Sangamner.

Leaders, including Congress' Nana Patole, Union Minister Bharati Pawar, and Satyajeet Tambe, paid respects to the deceased Warkaris. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil directed the administration to provide necessary assistance in the aftermath of the incident.

