Pimpri-Chinchwad: India’s First Paralympic Gold Medalist Murlikant Petkar To Be Felicitated Today |

India’s pioneering Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, will be honoured at a special function today at 11am at Raga Palace, Pimpri.

The event commemorates the 51st anniversary of Petkar's historic achievement as the first Indian to clinch a Paralympic gold medal. Petkar secured the gold in the 50m freestyle swimming event, setting a world record of 37.33 seconds during the 1972 Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany.

During the ceremony, Petkar will share cherished memories of his triumphant journey at the Paralympics in which he also showcased his talent in javelin, precision javelin throw, and slalom disciplines, making it to the finals in all three events.

It's been reported that an upcoming sports film titled 'Chandu Champion', featuring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Kabir Khan, is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar.