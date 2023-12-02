WATCH: Stunning Aerial Video Shows Pune's New Metro Stations, PMC Building, Rivers |

While Mumbai boasts a captivating skyline, Pune is renowned for its historical lanes that transport you back in time. However, a recent viral video on social media platform X has unveiled a different facet of Pune.

Uploaded by the user @psbpvt, "an engineer with a business management degree", the aerial video offers a fresh perspective on Pune's charm. Contrary to the usual focus on historical lanes, the footage showcases the city's modern landscape. The captivating video captures the picturesque green hills nestled among buildings, a river dividing the two parts of the city, and the newly constructed metro stations.

This unique glimpse, shared by @psbpvt, provides viewers with a special visual treat. Whether you're a Pune local or a first-time observer, the video highlights both iconic landmarks and the harmonious blend of the city's old-world charm with contemporary developments. The beauty of Pune unfolds in each frame, offering a new appreciation for the city beyond its historical lanes.