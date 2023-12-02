WATCH VIDEO: Discover Kundamala, A Serene Getaway Near Pune |

Situated 30 kilometers away from Pune, Kund Mala has emerged on exploration radar of Punekars as an untouched gem near the city. One can find a pleasant surprise – a gathering of people ranging from couples and families to cycling enthusiasts. A popular spot for cyclists, Kund Mala has become a sought-after destination for morning relaxation.

Nestled in the river landscape, the area has gained popularity, drawing many visitors seeking a tranquil retreat. It doubles as a small picnic spot along the Indrayani River. A modest dam on the river enhances the scenery, particularly during the monsoons when the overflow creates a picturesque sight. On the opposite side of the dam, the water flows between rocks, forming numerous potholes reminiscent of Nighoje.

Stretching for about 300 to 400 meters, the scenic view showcases the water carving through the rocks. The Indrayani River reaches a depth of 20 feet on one side of the dam, with a shallower, paved section measuring 5 feet deep, inviting people to take a refreshing swim.

Adding to the charm, the Kundrai Mata temple stands proudly in the middle of the river, serving as the Kuldevi for locals and neighbouring villagers. This religious site encourages visitors to offer flowers to Kund Mala's Kuldevi as a gesture of reverence.

The official page of Maharashtra Tourism which posts such videos of the places in the state often has posted a scenic video capturing the beauty of the place. Have a look at the video here: