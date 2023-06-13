Pimpri Chinchwad: Housing Societies Federation Holds Meeting With Authorities For Traffic Issues In Hinjawadi And Wakad |

The residents of Pimpri Chinchwad continue to face significant challenges with ongoing traffic issues and waterlogging problems. To address these pressing concerns, the Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation recently convened a meeting with traffic authorities.

Traffic woes in the Hinjawadi and Wakad areas have been making headlines in recent months, particularly following the resumption of office work by companies. Last month, Bhumkar Chowk, a notorious junction plagued by chronic traffic congestion, once again grabbed attention as viral videos circulated, revealing the chaotic scenes caused by heavy rains. The footage portrayed the harrowing experience of commuters trapped for hours in an unyielding traffic jam. Prompted by these alarming videos, authorities took action and implemented one-way traffic from Bhumkar Chowk to Hinjawadi.

Federation Urges Community Support

During the meeting, Dattatraya Deshmukh, Chairman of the Federation, shed light on the root causes of the traffic congestion. He emphasized that narrow and incomplete roads, along with oversized footpaths, are major contributing factors. Deshmukh also expressed disappointment with the lack of proper planning and highlighted the shortage of traffic police personnel in the MIDC area of PCMC, which further compounds the problem. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the commendable efforts of the traffic police in tackling some of the problematic areas.

Additionally, Deshmukh pointed out that educated individuals disregarding traffic rules exacerbate the congestion issues. He also criticized the PCMC for its failure to allocate dedicated parking areas, designate hawker zones, and effectively implement traffic regulations. Despite these challenges, Deshmukh commended the cooperative nature and supportiveness of the traffic police, who tirelessly carry out their duties despite the limited workforce. He urged the community to rally behind the traffic police and take collective responsibility for adhering to traffic rules.

Traffic marshals to monitor the traffic situation

In a discussion with Ganesh Pawar, Traffic Inspector of Hinjawadi, specific traffic concerns in the area were addressed. Pawar highlighted that certain locations, including the vicinity of Croma, Padmbhushan Chowk, I Amstordam restaurant, the new PVR mall, and TCG society, experience frequent congestion due to waterlogging issues. However, with the collaboration of the MIDC office, efforts have been made to address these problems, and it is anticipated that waterlogging incidents will be minimized in the future. Pawar also mentioned the deployment of traffic marshals to monitor the traffic situation in Hinjawadi, providing valuable information to the traffic police for swift response and congestion management.

Assuring residents, Pawar and Pinjan reiterated their commitment to addressing traffic congestion issues in the Hinjawadi and Wakad areas. They urged residents to promptly report any traffic jams and stressed the significance of everyone's cooperation in adhering to traffic rules to support the efforts of the traffic police and mitigate traffic congestion effectively.