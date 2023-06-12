 Journalist Shot At In Pune; Second Attack In 15 Days
Journalist Shot At In Pune; Second Attack In 15 Days

Two assailants on a motorcycle approached him and fired shots, but Kataria managed to evade the bullet.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

A young man working as a local correspondent for a daily newspaper in the city fell victim to an attack in the Maharshi Nagar area. The reporter, identified as Harshad Kataria, lodged a complaint with the police stating that two individuals on a motorcycle approached him and fired shots from a pistol.

Harshad Kataria is employed as a suburban correspondent for a prominent daily newspaper in Pune. On Sunday night, while returning home from Satara Road, Kataria was confronted by two assailants at the entrance of his residential complex. The attackers brandished a pistol and fired at Kataria. Fortunately, Kataria managed to evade the bullet by promptly lowering himself to the ground. Following the incident, he promptly filed a complaint at Swargate police station.

Upon receiving the complaint regarding the attack on Kataria, the police swiftly conducted an inspection of the crime scene. However, no cartridge cases were found at the site. It is worth noting that Kataria had also been targeted in a previous attack 15 days prior. In response to the recent incident, a case of attempted murder by an unknown assailant has been registered at Swargate police station.

Kataria's previous complaint with the Municipal Corporation regarding illegal constructions may hold a potential link to the motive behind the attacks. However, investigators have yet to ascertain the exact reason for the targeted assault on the local correspondent. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, exploring all possible leads to identify and apprehend the culprits.

