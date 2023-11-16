Pimpri Chinchwad Gripped By Stray Dog Menace: NCP Chief Spokesperson Madhav Patil Demands Urgent Action | FP Photo

The Pimpri Chinchwad city has become a hotspot for stray dog incidents, causing distress among residents. NCP city chief spokesperson Madhav Patil, responding to numerous citizen complaints, has demanded urgent action. Patil, having experienced a dog attack himself, highlighted the perilous situation faced by locals, especially during morning walks.

"The area is grappling with a significant challenge as numerous stray dogs have instilled a pervasive sense of fear, preventing residents of all age groups, including senior citizens and children, from venturing out alone in the morning. Activities as routine as a morning walk or a quick visit to the local shop have become daunting tasks due to the menacing presence of these stray dogs. The plight of the community has prompted multiple citizens to voice their concerns, with numerous complaints being directed to me," Patil added.

Patil write a letter to PCMC

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Patil stressed the need for a 100-acre dog park from the municipality's annual budget to address the escalating stray dog issue.

Patil condemned the lack of action despite repeated complaints, emphasising the potentially life-threatening consequences of unchecked dog attacks. The NCP spokesperson called for the authorities to ensure citizen safety and urged them to experience the terror of stray dogs firsthand. Patil's plea extends to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking comprehensive action to resolve the burgeoning problem. The effectiveness of this call to action remains to be seen in the coming days.

