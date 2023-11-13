Goa-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted Back To Bengaluru After Dabolim Airport Denies Permission To Land

Representational photo | Twitter

Vistara flight UK 881 bound for Goa from Bengaluru that was diverted back to Kempegowda International Airport after being denied landing permission at Dabolim Airport on Monday afternoon took off to Goa again in the evening. The flight, which departed from Bengaluru at 12:55 pm, was expected to land in Goa at about 2 pm. However, according to Vistara's latest update flight UK 881 departed again from Bengaluru at about 5 pm and is expected to reach Dabolim Airport at about 6:15 pm.

#DiversionUpdate2: Flight UK881 which was diverted to Bengaluru has departed from Bengaluru at 1655 hours and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1815 hours. — Vistara (@airvistara) November 13, 2023

Earlier, Vistara, in a response to an X (formerly Twitter) user's query, cited runway restrictions at Goa Airport as the reason for the diversion.

"Flight UK881 has been diverted to Bengaluru due to runway restrictions at Goa Airport. Unfortunately, such circumstances are beyond our control. Please stay tuned for further updates or reach out to the staff for assistance," Vistara said.

Hi Varun, we regret the inconvenience caused. Flight UK881 has been diverted to Bengaluru due to runway restrictions at Goa Airport. Unfortunately, such circumstances are beyond our control. Please stay tuned for further updates or reach out to the staff for assistance. ~Sonal — Vistara (@airvistara) November 13, 2023

Relatives of concerned passengers had taken to social media following the flight's diversion back to Bengaluru.

