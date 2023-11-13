 Goa-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted Back To Bengaluru After Dabolim Airport Denies Permission To Land
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted Back To Bengaluru After Dabolim Airport Denies Permission To Land

Goa-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted Back To Bengaluru After Dabolim Airport Denies Permission To Land

The flight, which departed from Bengaluru at 12:55 pm, was expected to land in Goa at about 2 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Twitter

Vistara flight UK 881 bound for Goa from Bengaluru that was diverted back to Kempegowda International Airport after being denied landing permission at Dabolim Airport on Monday afternoon took off to Goa again in the evening. The flight, which departed from Bengaluru at 12:55 pm, was expected to land in Goa at about 2 pm. However, according to Vistara's latest update flight UK 881 departed again from Bengaluru at about 5 pm and is expected to reach Dabolim Airport at about 6:15 pm.

Earlier, Vistara, in a response to an X (formerly Twitter) user's query, cited runway restrictions at Goa Airport as the reason for the diversion.

"Flight UK881 has been diverted to Bengaluru due to runway restrictions at Goa Airport. Unfortunately, such circumstances are beyond our control. Please stay tuned for further updates or reach out to the staff for assistance," Vistara said.

Relatives of concerned passengers had taken to social media following the flight's diversion back to Bengaluru.

Read Also
Pilot Requests Emergency Leave To Aid Ill Mother, Vistara Airlines Rejects Application With Sorry...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted Back To Bengaluru After Dabolim Airport Denies Permission To Land

Goa-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted Back To Bengaluru After Dabolim Airport Denies Permission To Land

Assam Shocker: Woman Murdered On Suspicion Of Being A Witch In Kokrajhar; 1 Arrested

Assam Shocker: Woman Murdered On Suspicion Of Being A Witch In Kokrajhar; 1 Arrested

Amid 'Cash For Query Scandal', TMC Makes Mahua Moitra District President Of Krishnanagar

Amid 'Cash For Query Scandal', TMC Makes Mahua Moitra District President Of Krishnanagar

Bhopal: AAP Leader Ruchi Gupta’s Husband Fires Shots At Her During Diwali Puja In Gwalior; Escapes...

Bhopal: AAP Leader Ruchi Gupta’s Husband Fires Shots At Her During Diwali Puja In Gwalior; Escapes...

Bihar: Minor Girl, Who Went To Bring Leaves For Puja, Raped & Murdered In Begusarai; Semi-Naked Dead...

Bihar: Minor Girl, Who Went To Bring Leaves For Puja, Raped & Murdered In Begusarai; Semi-Naked Dead...