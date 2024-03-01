Pimpri-Chinchwad Fake Currency Racket: Accused Procured Paper For Notes From Chinese E-Commerce Site | representative pic

Days after the police busted a counterfeit currency racket in Pimpri-Chinchwad and arrested six persons, it has come to light that the accused had procured the paper for printing fake notes and other raw material from a Chinese e-commerce portal, an official said.

The police have so far seized more than 400 counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination from the accused, who used to print the currency notes.

The racket was unearthed on February 25 after the police apprehended a person named Hrutik Khadse and seized from him 140 notes of ₹500 denomination. During the probe, they found that the notes were fake.

"During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they printed the fake currency notes at Dighi. When the premises were raided, it was found that five more people were involved in the printing of counterfeit currency and seized 300 notes of ₹500 denomination," a Pimpri-Chinchwad police official said.

A printer, a laptop, Indian currency paper, ink, paper cutting machine and other things were also seized from the site, he said.

"So far, we have seized 440 notes of ₹500 denomination, 4,684 partially printed notes, and 1,000 sheets of Indian currency papers from the accused," he added.

"During the investigation, it was found that one of the accused had opened an account on a Chinese e-commerce website and ordered the currency paper for printing the notes from that country," he said.

All the accused are currently in police custody and further investigation into the case is on, the official said.