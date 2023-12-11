 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Doctor at YCM Hospital Assaulted Following Death Of Patient
Dr Rishikesh Kudale, a 25-year-old resident doctor of YCM Hospital, Pimpri, and residing in Koteshwar Colony, Sukarwar Peth, has lodged a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Doctor at YCM Hospital Assaulted Following Death Of Patient | PTI Photo

A doctor at the YCM Hospital of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, was assaulted following the death of a patient during treatment on Sunday at around 2.30 pm. A case has been registered against a young man at the Pimpri police station in connection with the assault.

Dr Rishikesh Kudale, a 25-year-old resident doctor of YCM Hospital, Pimpri, and residing in Koteshwar Colony, Sukarwar Peth, has lodged a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station. The case has been filed against Mahesh Rajaram Kumbhar, a 25-year-old resident of Wagholi, under various sections including IPC 353, 332, 504, and Section 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions Act, 2010.

Assault after the death of the patient

According to information provided by the police, the incident unfolded in the ICU ward where the father of the accused, Mahesh Kumbhar, was undergoing treatment. Despite the efforts of the hospital staff and Dr Kudale, the accused's father passed away around 2:30 pm. The doctor and staff promptly informed the family members about the unfortunate demise.

Upon receiving the information, Mahesh Kumbhar, the son of the deceased, approached Dr Kudale to inquire about his father's death. After a brief emotional moment by his father's death news, Mahesh, filled with grief, allegedly turned violent and assaulted Dr Kudale. The doctor was reportedly beaten and subjected to verbal abuse during the altercation.

Dr Kudale's complaint has prompted the Pimpri Police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

