 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Police Bust Six Gambling Dens In Chakan, Dighi, Chikhali & Hinjawadi; 27 Arrested, 31 Booked In Major Crackdown
Varad Bhatkhande
Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a massive operation by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, six gambling dens have been busted in the Chakan, Dighi, Chikhali, and Hinjawadi areas. A total of 27 arrests have been made, while a case has been registered against 31 people. Items worth over Rs 34 lakh have been seized. 

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has directed the police to stop any illegal activity in the city to make the celebration of Ganeshotsav smooth. As part of these efforts, raids are being carried out, weapons are being seized, alcohol transportation and production are being busted, and gutkha and other banned items are being confiscated.

As part of these actions, six locations were busted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, three in Chakan and one each in the Dighi, Chikhali, and Hinjawadi areas. All of the places had illegal gambling going on. History-sheeters and notorious criminals affiliated with these gambling dens have been arrested.

Police have arrested notorious history-sheeter Ganpati Landge (age 62, from Bhosari), Shubham Salunke (30, from Vishrantwadi, Pune), Mayur Dhapte (29, from Kalas, Haveli), Akash Chaudhary (29, from Pimpri), Hukum Singh Kalyani (39, from Hadapsar), Santosh Rakhpasre (45, from Lohgaon), Umesh Pradhan (34, from Moshi), Kishore Patole (41, from Hadapsar), Sharad Shedage (42, from Mahalunge), Mani Tiwari (28, from Viman Nagar) and Atul Devkar (34, from Vishrantwadi).

Jalinder Shinde (43, from Bhosari), Sushant Pawar (28, from Purandar), Suresh Rathod (31, from Pimple Gurav), Dashrath Pawar (34, from Vishrantwadi), Ankush Gaikwad (33, from Nigdi), Nikhil Devkar (31, from Vishrantwadi), Guddu Rawani (34, from Hadapsar), Pawan Mauje (33, from Lohgaon), Maruti Surve (30, from Mundhwa), Atul Mohite (32, from Ambethan), Pranay Jadhav (20, from Dighi), Akshay Bokad (26, from Dighi), Mangesh Bhingare (23, from Dighi), Sudhir Nagpal (60, from Ahilyanagar), Ansar Shaikh (64, from Hadapsar), and Vasant Borhade (47, from Charholi Khurd) have also been arrested.

A case has been filed against the arrested individuals along with Niranjan Mangalwedekar (from Chinchwad), Ketan Zore (from Charholi Budruk), Raskar, and three others, all of whom are currently absconding.

