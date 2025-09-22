 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Brutally Murdered By Brother-In-Law Due To Past Arguments; Police Detain Four
The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Bhagwat Thorat (25, Chinchwad). Chinchwad Police have arrested Yogesh Anant Gaikwad (25), Anil Anand Bansode (19), Mahesh Appalal Koli (19), and a minor. All have been booked under BNS Section 103 (punishment for murder)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chinchwad Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man was brutally murdered by a group of four people in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nagsen Nagar slums on Monday afternoon. The reason behind the fight was past arguments between the group and the deceased. Police also said that family disputes between one of the accused and the deceased were a reason.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Bhagwat Thorat (25, Chinchwad). Chinchwad Police have arrested Yogesh Anant Gaikwad (25), Anil Anand Bansode (19), Mahesh Appalal Koli (19), and a minor. All have been booked under BNS Section 103 (punishment for murder).

Sources within the police department told The Free Press Journal that the deceased Thorat and accused Gaikwad were brothers-in-law, as Thorat was married to Gaikwad's sister. Problems persisted between them due to Thorat's alleged treatment of his wife, and arguments had previously taken place when Gaikwad reportedly stood up for his sister.

Police also said that Thorat and Bansode had a fight some days ago. Due to that, when Thorat was at his residence in Nagsen Nagar, the four came with intent to kill. They attacked Thorat and murdered him brutally using a koyta. They cleanly cut off his hand at the wrist and attacked his chest with the sharp weapon.

According to available information, Thorat was married and had two children, a son and a daughter. He used to drive an auto rickshaw. Police said that Gaikwad is a notorious history-sheeter with over 10 serious offences registered against him. The matter is under further investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Ankush Bangar, in charge of the Chinchwad Police Station, told The FPJ, "The murder happened this afternoon. We have detained the four accused. Accused Gaikwad is a notorious history-sheeter. He was previously externed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for his wrongdoings too. The accused will be produced in court shortly."

