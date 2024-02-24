Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner Invites Inputs From Citizens For Talawade's Biodiversity Park; Watch Video |

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday and asked for inputs from citizens for the upcoming biodiversity park in Talawade.

In line with our commitment to environmental protection, long-term sustainability, and enhancing the quality of life, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will be building a new biodiversity park in Talawade. We are seeking your inputs and ideas to make this project even… pic.twitter.com/2lZGdJUAmD — Shekhar Singh (@shekhardalal) February 24, 2024





"In line with our commitment to environmental protection, long-term sustainability, and enhancing the quality of life, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be building a new biodiversity park in Talawade," said Singh, adding, "We are seeking your inputs and ideas to make this project even better."



The Municipal Commissioner said the park "stands as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path toward a more sustainable and harmonious coexistence between humans and nature."



"Through its restoration initiatives, educational programmes, and community engagement, the park exemplifies the transformative power of conscious environmental stewardship. As we contemplate the beauty of this revitalised landscape, let it serve as a reminder that our actions today shape the world of tomorrow. The preservation of biodiversity is not merely a choice but a collective responsibility that ensures a flourishing planet for generations to come," he added.





The standing committee of the civic body recently approved budgets for the development work of the park that will come up on 70 acres of land in Talawade on the banks of the Indrayani River.



The development work for the park will start next month, and ₹3 crore has been approved for the initial work. The entire project is likely to cost around ₹95 crore. Budget allocation for other development work at the park will be made available in a phased manner.