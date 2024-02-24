PHOTOS: 500 Govt School Students Offer 100 Ingenious Solutions To Real-World Problems In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | February 24, 2024
Over 500 students and 100 educators from Pune district government schools came together to present 100 inventive prototype solutions at the Makers Factory
Makers Factory is an event that celebrates the spirit of innovation and creativity among students, providing a platform where young minds are nurtured to become the problem-solvers of tomorrow
Among the myriad of impressive solutions to various challenges, notable standouts included the transgate access control system for PMPML buses, a sign language translator, and a programme aimed at protecting phones from scams
Additionally, a scalable business plan for a village garage, proposed by Zilla Parishad school students, caught the attention of the guests
The spotlight was on the 6th and 7th-grade students, who captivated the audience with a skit exploring the intricate relationship between artificial intelligence and humanity
Furthermore, a student-led panel discussion delved into the role of future skills in our lives, featuring women CSR leaders
The Makers Factory event also marked the launch of Vision Digital Pune, a collaborative endeavour committed to ensuring that every child in Pune district has the opportunity to receive 21st-century skills education
