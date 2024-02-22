PHOTOS: Discover What Awaits You At Van Gogh 360° In Pune! Click Here For Details On Dates, Tickets, Venue, And More

By: Aakash Singh | February 22, 2024
The acclaimed immersive art exhibit, Van Gogh 360°, is set to captivate art enthusiasts in Pune from February 28 to March 31
The exhibition is designed to take approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour for the full experience
It allows visitors to explore the brilliance of Van Gogh's artistic vision
The exhibition will be held from February 28 to March 31 at Nursery Ground, adjacent to the Regional Passport Office
Following successful stops in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, the exhibition promises a unique and enchanting experience for visitors
Van Gogh 360° allows art lovers to immerse themselves in the world of Van Gogh's art through large projections
These projections highlight intricate brushstrokes, details, and vibrant colours from some of the artist's most renowned paintings
The immersive experience creates a three-dimensional journey, offering a sensory delight for attendees
It’s not just an art show; it’s a celebration of creativity and a journey into the brilliance of one of the greatest artists in history