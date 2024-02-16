Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 8th Student Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of School Building |

A tragic incident unfolded in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday when a class VIII student fell from the third floor of his school.

According to the information received, the student has been identified as Sarthak Kamble, who was studying at Hutatma Chapekar Vidyamandir School.

"The incident occurred around noon. Kamble was in the company of his friends on the third floor when the mishap transpired. Despite warnings from his companions, he chose to sit on the iron grill near the stairs, positioning himself with his feet inward," said an official.

"Tragically, Kamble lost his balance and fell, sustaining grave injuries in the process. Swiftly, he was rushed to the municipal hospital for urgent medical attention. However, despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries," the official added.