 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Thanks Mahayuti Govt For Allocating ₹179 Crore To Address Traffic Congestion In Chakan
Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with officials and directed them to address the traffic issues in Chakan

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge on Wednesday thanked the Mahayuti government, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, for allocating ₹179 crore to address traffic congestion in Chakan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Landge wrote, "Thanks to the #Mahayuti govt for approving this crucial project." He noted that industries, workers, and residents in the area will benefit significantly from this decision.

According to Landge, an alternative outer ring road will be developed for Chakan. "Medankarwadi to Rase Phata - 2.5 km, Sanny Company, Nanekarwadi to Samruddhi CNG Pump - 1.2 km, Hingane Chowk to Volkswagen Company, Kharabwadi - 0.9 km (will also be built)," he added.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with officials and directed them to address the traffic issues in Chakan. This came in response to a threat of an indefinite protest starting August 9 if the government failed to resolve the traffic problems.

Following this, the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police banned the entry of heavy vehicles on the Chakan-Shikrapur road from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm. Additionally, Pawar has directed the deployment of more traffic personnel in Chakan for better traffic management.

