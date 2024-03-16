 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Army Jawan Arrested For Killing Lover's Husband With Iron Hammer
The deceased, identified as Rahul Sudam Gadekar (36) from Narhe Ambegaon, was allegedly killed near Kuruli village while en route to his night shift in Chakan on February 23

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Army Jawan Arrested For Killing Lover's Husband | Representational Image

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have apprehended an Army jawan suspected of murdering his lover's husband. The deceased, identified as Rahul Sudam Gadekar (36) from Narhe Ambegaon, was allegedly killed near Kuruli village while en route to his night shift in Chakan on February 23.

Alongside the soldier, Suresh Motabhau Patole (35) from Dehugaon, the police have arrested two others: Rahul's wife Supriya Gadekar (30) and Patole's alleged accomplice Rohidas Namdev Sonawane (32) from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

Initial investigations revealed that Rahul succumbed to severe head injuries inflicted by a blunt object. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Alandi Police Station against unidentified perpetrators.

The police conducted a thorough probe, scrutinising CCTV footage from Narhe Ambegaon to Chakan and examining Supriya's phone records. It was discovered that Supriya, formerly a nurse at Navale Hospital, started working at laboratory in Nimgaon Paga village during the pandemic. It was during this time that she became acquainted with Patole, sparking a romantic involvement.

The strained relationship between Supriya and Rahul reportedly led to frequent disputes, prompting Supriya and Patole to conspire against Rahul.

Meanwhile, Supriya was remanded to police custody until March 18, while the other two suspects were remanded until March 19 by a Pune court.

