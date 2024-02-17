Pimpri-Chinchwad: ₹6.5 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced For Family Of Class 8 Student Who Fell From School's Third Floor |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has pledged financial assistance of ₹6.5 lakh to the family of Sarthak Kamble, a Class 8 student of Hutatma Chapekar Vidyamandir in Chinchwagaon, who lost his life after falling from the third floor of the school building on Friday.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, along with Additional Commissioners Pradip Jambhale-Patil and Vijaykumar Khorate, personally met with Kamble's grieving parents to express condolences and discuss support measures.

Assistant Commissioner of the PCMC's Education Department, Vijaykumar Thorat, stated, "Kamble's family will receive assistance of ₹5 lakh from PCMC, pending approval from the Maharashtra government. Additionally, the central government, under the Rajiv Gandhi student accident grant scheme, will provide ₹1.5 lakh."

The tragic incident occurred around noon on Friday when Kamble was in the company of his friends. He was sliding on the railing on the third floor of the school building. Some of his classmates urged him not to do so. He did not pay heed to them and again tried sliding from the steel railing of the staircase, during which he lost his balance and fell into the duct below. He suffered serious head injuries and was declared dead in the hospital.

'Govt should take action against the school'

Despite Kamble's father being employed and his mother managing household responsibilities, their financial situation is not favourable. While speaking to the media, his father said, "Earlier, my son studied in another school in the Kalewadi area. Last year, he was admitted to this school. When I was at work, I received a call from the school authorities informing me about the incident. My demand to the authorities is to give back my son. There is no mistake on my son's part. The government should take action against the school authorities."