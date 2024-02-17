VIDEO: Rajnath Singh's Attendance At MSME Defence Expo In Pune Yet To Be Confirmed, Says Devendra Fadnavis | X/@rajnathsingh

Maharashtra is set to host its inaugural mega MSME Defence Expo from February 24 to 26 at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC) in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi.

The Indian Defence Forces, along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will participate in this expo, which aims to promote medium and small enterprises and position the state as a prominent hub for defence manufacturing.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his visit to Pune on Friday, mentioned that they have extended an invitation to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend the expo on February 24. "But a confirmation on whether he would visit has not been received as yet. However, he has expressed his support and blessings for the expo," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

Reflecting on the significance of the expo, Fadnavis emphasised, "After PM Modi brought the thought of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, it led to the creation of numerous defence MSMEs, enhancing the country's capabilities." "With Maharashtra boasting 10 ordinance factories and five defence PSUs, along with the presence of major companies like Tata, L&T, and Bharat Forge, the state has cultivated a robust ecosystem in the defence sector, generating significant employment opportunities," he added.

Later, the deputy CM took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a few pictures of the preparation of the expo. "Excitement is brewing as Maharashtra gears up to make history! Work is in full progress! The anticipation is palpable as Maharashtra gears up to showcase its industrial prowess and commitment to innovation on a grand scale. Inspired by the visionary leader, the father of the Indian Navy, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the expo not only honours our rich heritage but also propels us into a future of progress and collaboration. Let's unite in celebration as we witness the convergence of tradition and modernity, paving the way for unprecedented growth and development in our beloved Maharashtra," he wrote.

What's on the agenda?

The expo aims to provide a platform for prominent industry leaders, innovative start-ups, and dynamic MSMEs to showcase their capabilities, fostering collaboration and unlocking immense potential within the defence sector.

It will also see the participation of approximately 10,000 students from various universities and engineering colleges in Maharashtra. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for students to interact with the top brass of the tri-services and industry professionals deeply engaged in the defence sector.