 Pimpri Chinchwad PSI Under Scanner After He Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Dream11 Lottery
Pimpri Chinchwad PSI Under Scanner After He Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Dream11 Lottery

Pimpri Chinchwad PSI Under Scanner After He Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Dream11 Lottery

PSI Somnath Zende's assertion of winning a substantial sum on the well-known fantasy sports platform has raised eyebrows.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Pimpri Chinchwad PSI Under Scanner After He Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Dream11 Lottery

A day after Pimpri Chinchwad police sub-inspector Somnath Zende claimed to have won Rs 1.5 crore on Dream11, higher authorities have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Zende's assertion of winning the substantial sum on the well-known fantasy sports platform has raised eyebrows. A senior police official stated, "We have asked the concerned deputy commissioner of police to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report. The scope of the inquiry will be to check whether the conduct of a serving government official is in accordance with the rules while playing the lottery."

Zende's journey with Dream11 began just 2-3 months ago when he decided to test his luck. His player selections for the England cricket match against Bangladesh paid off, resulting in a substantial reward of approximately 1.5 crore rupees.

Dream11, a renowned fantasy sports platform, allows enthusiasts to create virtual teams composed of real-life athletes competing in various sports. Points are earned based on the actual performance of these chosen athletes in live matches, offering participants the opportunity to win substantial cash prizes based on their players' real-world achievements in sporting events.

