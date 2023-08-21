Dream11 Owner's Foundation Provides Quality Care To Strays, Also Run A Center For Children's Education

Raksha Foundation |

Raksha Foundation was set up to care for strays. They now also run a center for children's education

Harsh Jain, founder of tech-sport companies like Dream11, found out in 2010 that their first pet, a beagle, couldn't be given the medical attention he needed. Appalled by the quality to animal medical care in the Mumbai metropolis, Jain knew he wanted to do something to make it better.

In 2020, dentist Dr Rachana Jain along with her husband Harsh Jain started Raksha Foundation. The foundation derives its name not only from the Hindi word to protect, but is an acronym of the first names of the members of the couple, their children and parents.

Raksha Foundation focuses primarily on causes close to its founders. “For Harsh, it was important that not only pets but even strays get a life free from pain. We focus on sterilisation and vaccination along with health check-up and basic medication for animals. We work with various organisations as well and extend help in anyway we can," Ajeet Doshi, the executive director of Raksha foundation said.

The other focus area for Raksha Foundation is quality education for at-risk and underprivileged children. "Rachana has always been studious; she wanted to work on making a well rounded educational experience available to children from underprivileged sections too," Doshi said.

The foundation runs an after-school learning center in South Mumbai which caters to more than 130 children. "The center had started with 30 children and our main focus was on spoken English and mathematics. We however wanted to increase exposure for these students and give them access to people from different walks of life. So, at the center, we have some senior citizens who come and donate their time engaging with children."