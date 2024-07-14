Mumbai orthodontist is on a mission to make people eco-conscious (VIDEO)

Dr Sanjeev Shevade, co-founder, Vivant UntamedEarth Foundation |

Dr Sanjeev Shevade organises trails, workshops and exhibitions on environment conservation

Mumbai is a city that is blessed with a national park that houses leopards within the city limits, has a coastline, mudflats frequented by migratory birds, lush mangroves and salt pans. It amazes many that wildlife and biodiversity have survived in this urban jungle, where people are largely disconnected from nature, with lifestyles that are not eco-friendly.

“We saw a disconnect and alienation from our natural world that seemed rather pronounced in the urban context. And this is what we decided to address,” says Dr Sanjeev Shevade, who co-founded Vivant UntamedEarth Foundation in 2016 along with his wife Dr Ujwala Shevade and sister-in-law Smita Shevade.

An orthodontist, Dr Sanjeev Shevade started to worry about the degradation of the natural world, and one of the aims of the foundation has been to reconnect with the natural world in a meaningful manner. “We want to make the people environmentally sensitised individuals, which reflects in our conduct, and ultimately our lifestyle,” he says.

In order to generate awareness, the NGO conducts various kinds of activities — lectures, exhibitions, field trails, workshops, eco-friendly Ganesha idol making efforts, a Mumbai butterfly meet, etc. “These lectures are conducted by experts from the field, citizen scientists and environment enthusiasts. They speak on all aspects of our natural world like insects, birds, groundwater, animals, trees, conservation, human-animal coexistence, among others,” says Dr Shevade.

The co-founders understand the importance of involving the younger generation, as they are truly the ones who will have to carry the weight of conservation in the future and also bear the brunt of climate change. So the activities are taken to students of schools and colleges. “We have been conducting workshops on recycling, upcycling and composting and involve children in it. This way, they can learn first-hand simple ways to protect the environment,” says the doctor, who adds that photo exhibitions at public spaces give more access to information about environmental issues and conservation efforts required.

A popular exhibition they conducted was titled Sagar Maza Sakha (My friend, the ocean), conducted with the support of civic body’s D-ward at Girgaum Chowpatty, highlighting the beauty of Mumbai’s marine life, the threats it faces and the urgent need to protect it.

The NGO has been creating awareness amongst diverse audiences such as schools, colleges, technology institutes, corporate entities, groups of homemakers; not just in Mumbai, but also in several rural parts of Maharashtra.

Dr Shevade hopes that through the various activities that the foundation has been conducting, people will become more eco-aware and realise that all of us are an integral part of the natural world and by extension, the environment. “We all need to be more responsible,” he says.

Shashi Vyas, Founder of Pancham Nishad Creatives, who has known Dr Sanjeev Shevade since he was a child, says that the doctor always had the desire to do something for the environment, and an extension for the society. “He, through his foundation, is trying hard to make people more eco-conscious and show them ways to make simple changes in their lives, in a larger effort to reduce environmental degradation. It’s commendable that he is doing this work along with being a full-time dental professional,” shares Vyas.