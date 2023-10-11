Pune: Railway Protection Force Rescues 188 Children In 'Operation Nanhe Farishte'

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Central Railway's Pune Division, has played a vital role in the successful "Operation Nanhe Farishte," rescuing a total of 188 children in the span of six months from April 2023 to September 2023.

This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Government Railway Police and other dedicated railway staff, has led to the reunification of 181 boys and 7 girls with their parents, facilitated by the support of organisations like Childline.

These children, often found on railway station platforms without informing their families, embark on their journeys for various reasons, including family conflicts, seeking a better life, or the allure of city life. The highly-trained RPF personnel engage with these children, offering guidance, understanding their predicaments, and ultimately reuniting them with their families. Many parents have expressed profound gratitude and appreciation for this noble service provided by the Railways.

Division wise breakdown

In the breakdown of rescued children from April 2023 to September 2023, Pune Division has been instrumental in saving a significant number of young lives. Among the divisions on Central Railway, the Mumbai Division took the lead by rescuing 206 children (139 boys and 67 girls), closely followed by Bhusaval Division, which saved 205 children (128 boys and 77 girls). Pune Division, with a total of 188 children rescued, comprised 181 boys and 7 girls, making a substantial contribution to this remarkable effort. Nagpur Division saved 95 children, including 47 boys and 48 girls, while Solapur Division successfully rescued 39 children, consisting of 22 boys and 17 girls.

The dedication and bravery of RPF personnel extend beyond "Operation Nanhe Farishte." They continue to risk their lives to save others through "Mission Jeevan Raksha." In September 2023, RPF personnel were responsible for saving three precious lives.

Under Operation "Amanat," RPF personnel help passengers who may have forgotten their belongings, such as luggage or mobile devices, in their rush to board or leave a train. In the month of September 2023, RPF successfully secured and restored around 128 items of luggage, valued at more than Rs. 39,51,935, to their rightful owners.

Additionally, the RPF has been empowered to combat drug trafficking and illegal liquor transportation through the railways. In September 2023, they registered nine cases involving a total of 95.200 Kg of Ganja valued at Rs. 23,75,840 and nine cases of liquor (134.19 liters) valued at Rs. 75,150. Furthermore, the RPF on Central Railway achieved a wildlife recovery feat, seizing 483 turtles and apprehending three individuals in the process.