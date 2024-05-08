PHOTOS: Sixth Edition Of Commandants’ Conclave Held At MILIT In Pune | X/@SpokespersonMoD

The sixth edition of the Commandants' Conclave was held at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Pune on Tuesday.

The commandants of Armed Forces Training Institutions (AFTIs) and War Colleges, along with other senior leadership of the armed forces, attended the conclave and brainstormed on charting the course for future defence strategies in nurturing the future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces.

Senior leadership gathered at MILIT and exchanged insights, shared best practices at institutions, and strategised on building future-ready forces. This landmark event underscores the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration in the face of evolving global challenges.

This conclave served as a platform for the commandants and decision-makers of AFTIs to engage in open dialogue and discussions on fostering a joint culture of learning and adoption of new technologies in training the future leaders of the armed forces.

During the conclave, a wide range of key topics on strategic resilience, technological advancement, human capital development, interoperability, and jointness were discussed to harness innovation and technological advancement and to leverage the best practices of institutions for ensuring world-class training at the AFTIs.

