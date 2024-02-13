 PHOTOS: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Students Of Pune College
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Students Of Pune College

PHOTOS: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Students Of Pune College

Pictures of the interaction were shared by Nirmala Sitharaman's office on X (formerly Twitter)

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Students Of Pune College | @nsitharamanoffc

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with a group of students from Pune's MIT School of Government on Tuesday. These students are part of the 19th batch of the Masters Programme in Political Leadership and Government at the institute. Pictures of the interaction were shared by Sitharaman's office on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out the pictures below:

Nirmala Sitharaman addresses RBI directors, discusses thrust areas of Union Budget

On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), discussing the thrust areas of the Union Budget.

During her address, Sitharaman emphasised the key thrust areas outlined in the interim Union Budget 2024-25 and outlined the government's expectations from the financial sector.

Read Also
Pune: MoU Signed Between Indrani Balan Foundation & Art Of Living
article-image

The Finance Minister's comprehensive insights into the budgetary provisions and strategic imperatives were praised by the Directors of the Central Board.

The Board conducted a comprehensive review of the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, considering the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility.

The discussions aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the prevailing economic landscape and chart a course for robust policy responses.

Read Also
Pune Comedy Festival 2024: Dates, Venue, Comedians, Tickets - Here's All You Need To Know
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Introduces Innovative E-File Tracking System

Maharashtra: Nanded Zilla Parishad Introduces Innovative E-File Tracking System

Aurangabad: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Hosts 23 Students From Municipal Corporation Schools

Aurangabad: CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth Hosts 23 Students From Municipal Corporation Schools

Aurangabad: 4 Dhaba Owners Arrested For Serving Liquor Without Permit

Aurangabad: 4 Dhaba Owners Arrested For Serving Liquor Without Permit

Aurangabad: Autorickshaw Driver Returns Lost Bag Containing Mobile Phone, Gold Jewellery, Cash

Aurangabad: Autorickshaw Driver Returns Lost Bag Containing Mobile Phone, Gold Jewellery, Cash

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP Vie For Victory In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP Vie For Victory In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar