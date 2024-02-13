Pune: MoU Signed Between Indrani Balan Foundation & Art Of Living |

In a philanthropic effort, the Indrani Balan Foundation has pledged ₹3 crore to support schools affiliated with the Art of Living. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was recently signed at the Triveni Ashram in Pune's Markal to formalise this commitment.

Under the agreement, the foundation will aid in the construction of schools in three villages and provide necessary infrastructure for students. Specifically, four classrooms, toilets, and other facilities will be built for the Art of Living schools in Shikhar Shinganapur, Dahigaon, and Devachi Jali.

The total estimated cost for these projects is ₹3 crore, and efforts will be made to complete them promptly for the benefit of students in the upcoming academic year.

At the MOU signing ceremony, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his sister Bhanumati were in attendance.

Punit Balan, President of the Indrani Balan Foundation, expressed gratitude for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's inspirational social work and emphasised the importance of contributing to such noble causes. He highlighted the belief that supporting Art of Living schools will not only benefit current students but also inspire future generations to engage in social welfare activities.