 PHOTOS: Maratha Quota Activists Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePHOTOS: Maratha Quota Activists Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PHOTOS: Maratha Quota Activists Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manoj Jarange has accused the Maharashtra government of using "tricks and conspiracies" to undermine their ongoing agitation

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Maratha Quota Activists Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

The ongoing agitation for Maratha quota intensified on Saturday as protestors staged "rasta roko" in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Scores of Marathas squatted on major roads, state and national highways, including the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, blocking traffic.

While ensuring that students hurrying to write their HSC Board exams were not inconvenienced, the activists carried banners, posters, and raised slogans against the state government, demanding full Maratha quotas as promised, including formalisation of the January 26 draft on 'sage soyare' (blood relatives).

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of using "tricks and conspiracies" to undermine their ongoing agitation.

Addressing the media at his Antarwali Sarati village, Jarange also accused the police of registering cases against Maratha protesters at the behest of the state home minister (Devendra Fadnavis).

Read Also
#StartPuneRamwadiMetro Trends On X As Pune Metro Awaits State Nod To Begin Operations On Ruby...
article-image

The activist had earlier urged Maratha community members to hold "rasta roko" at their respective places on Saturday.

Recently, the Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC category.

Read Also
VIDEO: Truck Driver Loses Control, Collides With 8-9 Vehicles Near Pune's Navale Bridge
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Maratha Quota Activists Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PHOTOS: Maratha Quota Activists Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad: 62-Year-Old Patient Gets Stuck In Hospital Lift, Dies Due To Suffocation

Aurangabad: 62-Year-Old Patient Gets Stuck In Hospital Lift, Dies Due To Suffocation

Aurangabad: Two CSMC Employees Suspended Over Bribery Charges

Aurangabad: Two CSMC Employees Suspended Over Bribery Charges

Maharashtra: Each District To Have Divyang Bhavan, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra: Each District To Have Divyang Bhavan, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Aurangabad | Avinash Salve Murder Case: Accused Rahul Salve's Father, Sister Aided Him In Disposing...

Aurangabad | Avinash Salve Murder Case: Accused Rahul Salve's Father, Sister Aided Him In Disposing...