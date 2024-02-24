PHOTOS: Maratha Quota Activists Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

The ongoing agitation for Maratha quota intensified on Saturday as protestors staged "rasta roko" in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Scores of Marathas squatted on major roads, state and national highways, including the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, blocking traffic.

While ensuring that students hurrying to write their HSC Board exams were not inconvenienced, the activists carried banners, posters, and raised slogans against the state government, demanding full Maratha quotas as promised, including formalisation of the January 26 draft on 'sage soyare' (blood relatives).

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange accused the Maharashtra government of using "tricks and conspiracies" to undermine their ongoing agitation.

Addressing the media at his Antarwali Sarati village, Jarange also accused the police of registering cases against Maratha protesters at the behest of the state home minister (Devendra Fadnavis).

The activist had earlier urged Maratha community members to hold "rasta roko" at their respective places on Saturday.

Recently, the Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC category.