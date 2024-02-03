Outrage Over Pune University Play: Sita Smoking, Abusing; Ram Lighting Cigarette Sparks Fury Online |

Netizens are expressing strong discontent after viral video clips from a play at Pune University depicted Sita smoking and using abusive language towards Laxman.

One user responded, "Prabhu Shri Ram and Sita were humiliated again, now in Pune University. Sita shown smoking cigarette & lot of gaalis. This is not acceptable."

Several other users joined in, urging the Pune Police to file an FIR against the play's organising team, highlighting the widespread concern over the perceived disrespect towards revered figures from Hindu mythology.

Scuffle between MBVP members and students

The performance, presented by Lalit Kala Kendra, featured a take on 'Ramleela' by exploring the behind-the-scenes interactions of actors in the roles.

Controversy erupted as the play allegedly depicted Sita engaging in smoking and using abusive language towards Laxman. The portrayal sparked objections from members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), leading to a confrontation between ABVP members and students from Lalit Kala Kendra during the performance.

Shiva Barole, ABVP's Pune University unit chief, raised concerns about the play's content being offensive to Hindu sentiments. "We raised objections to such actions and halted the performance titled 'Ramleela.' It is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Subsequently, students from Lalit Kala Kendra attempted to confront us. We have filed a complaint with the police and requested the registration of a case," Barole stated.

Six students, namely Pravin Bhole, Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pedhnekar, Prathmesh Sawant, Hrushikesh Dalwi, and Yash Chikhle, along with several unidentified students, are now facing legal action as the police have filed a case against them. The charges encompass sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of the common object), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.