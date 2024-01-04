Will Not Let Jitendra Awhad Roam Freely In Pune: BJP Protests Against NCP Leader's Statement On Lord Ram (VIDEO) |

Meanwhile, in response to Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad's recent statements on Lord Ram, BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate strongly condemned Awhad's statement, accusing him of creating unrest by making baseless comments about Hinduism.

BJP workers also staged protest against NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad's statement in Pune.

Ghate also issued a stern warning and said, "We will not allow Jitendra Awhad to roam freely in Pune."

MLA Sunil Kamble, Jagdish Mulik and other BJP members participated in a protest against Awhad's statements.

At an event in Shirdi, Ahmednagar on Wednesday, NCP (SP) National General Secretary Jitendra Awhad called Lord Ram a 'meat-eater' when he was exiled from the Ayodhya Kingdom, leaving devotees and politicians across the country aghast.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: BJP workers stage protest against NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad's statement pic.twitter.com/pUn9gkZ6U4 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

He was speaking a day after BJP MLA Ram Kadam urged the Maharashtra government for a one-day ban on alcohol and meat on the Ayodhya consecration ceremony day on January 22.

"Lord Ram was never a vegetarian. Where will a person living in the forests for 14 years find vegetarian food? He was a non vegetarian... Is it correct or not..?" said Awhad, citing ancient scriptures and also the Valmiki version of Ramayana epic.

As his comments kicked up a massive row, an unfased Awhad on Thursday told the media that he stood by his remarks but softened to add, "I express regrets if it has hurt the religious sentiments of anyone." Reiterating that he did not say anything without a proper research and study as "He is my Ram, too, he was a Kshatriya, he was a 'Bahujan' and would be appalled at the status of the country today", but would not like to aggravate the issue in view of public emotions and wanted to end the row.

Awhad said that he spoke on the issue from his heart and with proper references to ancient writings on Lord Ram, but "if some persons feel offended, I regret it".

Earlier, the political spectrum went on a boil with calls ranging from 'arrest Dr. Awhad' to 'send him to 14 years vanvas (jail)', with at least one religious leader joining the fracas.