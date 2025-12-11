Outrage In Pune As Minor Girls In Govt Hostels Forced To Take Pregnancy Tests

The beta hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) test and blood pregnancy test are often done in the first month to confirm early pregnancy. These tests detect the hCG hormone produced in the blood during pregnancy. These tests provide accurate findings earlier than urine tests. | File Photo

In a shocking revelation, Several minor female students living in government hostels in Pune are allegedly forced to undergo pregnancy tests after returning from vacation.

According to them, whenever they go home for holidays and return to the hostel, they are told to bring a fitness certificate. Along with this certificate, they are also told to take a pregnancy test.

On the basis of anonymity, one FY BBA student shared her experience. She said that after taking admission in the hostel, she went home for five days. When she came back, the hostel staff asked her to get a fitness certificate and take a pregnancy test. She said that only if the test result was negative was she allowed to enter the hostel again. She also said that she had to buy the pregnancy test kit from a medical store and take the test in front of a doctor.

The female students said this makes them feel insulted and treated as if they have done something wrong. They said the practice must be stopped immediately because no government rule requires such tests.

Parents have also complained that in some tribal hostels, even girls who have just started their menstrual cycle are being asked to take pregnancy tests.

'Strict action if girls in hostels are subjected to pregnancy tests'

The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission has taken a firm stand, stating that despite earlier instructions, if such tests are still being carried out, strict action, including suspension, will be taken against the responsible officials and staff.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission intervened. Chairperson Rupali Chakankar paid a surprise visit to a hostel in Pune on September 23, interacted with the students, and reviewed the functioning of the institution. Her inspection revealed that pregnancy tests were indeed being conducted during routine health checkups.

According to the guidelines set by the Tribal Development Department, health examinations must be conducted only through government hospitals. However, the policy does not include or mandate any pregnancy testing for female students. The commission pointed out these violations and directed the department to put an immediate stop to such practices.

Following these directives, the Tribal Development Commissioner issued a circular clearly instructing that no newly admitted female student should be compelled to undergo a pregnancy test. The circular specified that students’ health checkups must strictly follow the protocols of the state health department and that all hostel superintendents and staff must adhere to these guidelines.

The Women’s Commission has warned that if any hostel administration is found conducting pregnancy tests in defiance of government orders, an inquiry will be initiated and suspension proceedings will follow against the officers and staff involved. The Commission has reiterated that protecting the dignity and rights of female students remains its top priority, and any violation of established procedures will not be tolerated.

A health officer, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that such tests are being done. Student groups are now protesting and demanding a complete ban on this practice. However, the government has clearly said such tests must not be done.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) and said this was extremely shocking. "It is extremely shocking that female students are being forced to undergo pregnancy tests in the hostel of the Tribal Development Department in Pune. Progressive Maharashtra has always taken steps ahead of the times in the matter of women's empowerment. If government institutions in Maharashtra are committing such acts, then it is highly condemnable. The government should immediately investigate the said incident, take action against the guilty, and ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he wrote.