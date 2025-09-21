NRAI Urges Maharashtra Govt To Ease Regulatory Pressure On Pune’s Hospitality Sector | NRAI

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has formally petitioned the Maharashtra Government, urging urgent policy reforms to enhance the ease of doing business within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The representation, led by NRAI President Sagar Daryani, was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The apex industry body has called for immediate steps to streamline licensing, reduce regulatory hurdles, and foster a more business-friendly environment for restaurants, bars, cafes, and other hospitality enterprises operating in Pune.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Delhi, NRAI represents over 5 lakh restaurants across India and serves as the collective voice of a sector that generates Rs 5.7 lakh crore in annual turnover and provides direct employment to over 8 million people—making it the third-largest employer in the services sector after retail and insurance.

The Pune Chapter of NRAI, working closely with industry stakeholders, has been actively engaged in advocacy, skill development, training, and research to promote sustainable growth of the hospitality sector in Maharashtra.

While expressing gratitude for the government's support in the past, the Association raised concerns over the recent pattern of random raids, early closure directives, and actions taken without due process. These developments, NRAI noted, have overshadowed the broader economic and cultural contributions of the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry to Pune.

“While enforcement is important, it is equally vital to recognise the essential role that restaurants, bars, and cafes play in shaping Pune’s economy, identity, and social fabric,” the NRAI stated.

The Association highlighted that the hospitality sector is not merely about leisure. It directly employs between 2.5 to 3 lakh people in Pune alone—including restaurant staff, managers, chefs, banquet workers, and delivery personnel.

Indirect employment adds another 3 lakh jobs, ranging from suppliers and logistics to maintenance and local artisans. In FY 2024–25, the sector contributed an estimated Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 crore to local and state revenues through GST, licenses, permits, and taxes.

Beyond economics, restaurants and bars also serve as cultural hubs, the NRAI emphasised. These venues support live music, showcase local art, and act as gathering points for families, professionals, and students. Pune’s F&B spaces contribute significantly to the city’s cosmopolitan image and help position it as a desirable destination for students, professionals, investors, and tourists.

Responding to concerns about public safety and noise, the NRAI asserted that licensed and regulated establishments are far safer and more accountable than informal or unregulated alternatives. These outlets adhere to fire safety norms, employ trained staff, and follow age verification protocols.

However, the Association criticised recent enforcement practices, stating that raids often involve random individuals with no legal authority, and restaurant owners are frequently denied a fair opportunity to respond. It also raised the concern that hospitality standards in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, and Hyderabad are more progressive and collaborative compared to Pune, where the industry is currently under pressure.

“A great city is not built on roads and offices alone—it also thrives on spaces where people come together, share meals, and create memories. Pune deserves both,” the statement added.

The NRAI urged the state government to recognise the hospitality industry as a partner in Pune’s progress, rather than treating it as an adversary. The sector is ready to collaborate with authorities to ensure responsible, safe, and vibrant operations that benefit both the public and the economy.

“The Association seeks the government’s kind consideration of the above-mentioned points and would remain deeply grateful for the support,” the statement concluded.