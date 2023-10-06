New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi |

Following Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge's request for an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Pune district, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has submitted a proposal to the collector's office, seeking the transfer of 60 acres of land in Moshi for the establishment of an IIM.

Additionally, the district administration has contacted IIM authorities to inspect the land. Last week, Landge emphasized that introducing an IIM in PMRDA or PCMC would create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. He also urged Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to engage in discussions with the IIM administration regarding this initiative.

It's high time that Pune Metropolitan region needs IIM! If an institution like an IIM opens at PMRDA or PCMC, new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will be created. PCMC commissioner, PMRDA CEO, Pune District Collector all should jointly look into pursuing this… pic.twitter.com/0wu2TaK9cf — Mahesh Landge (@maheshklandge) September 27, 2023

At present India has 20 IIMs

Currently, there are a total of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) operational in the country. The Centre recently informed that no new IITs or IIMs have been opened in the country in the past five years. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar shared this information in Rajya Sabha in July, in response to a written question from Congress MP Kumar Ketkar.

Maharashtra is the only state in the country with two IIMs, one in Nagpur and another one in Mumbai as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai has become an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) after the parliament approved a bill amending the IIM Act to upgrade NITIE as the 21st IIM. If Pune IIM becomes a reality, Maharashtra will have three IIMs.

