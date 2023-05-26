 IIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme

IIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme

A total of 60 candidates have been selected for the 12-month fellowship programme under an agreement between IIM Nagpur and Maharashtra government.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
IIM Nagpur's agreement with Maharashtra government. | (Picture: Official Twitter)

NAGPUR: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government for the Chief Minister’s Fellowship programme, officials said on Thursday. The agreement was signed in Mumbai on Wednesday, said a press release by IIM Nagpur.

A total of 60 candidates are selected for the 12-month fellowship programme. The candidates get to work directly under senior government officials, as per the state government. IIM Nagpur said it will "equip" the candidates with the tools for effective policymaking.

 "In the presence of Deputy CM Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIMN, signed an MoU with Mr. Rajagopal Devara, Principal Secretary, Reforms, Dept of Finance Govt of Maharashtra, for the CM's Fellowship Program during a ceremony held at Mumbai on May 24, 2023," said the institute in a tweet.

The programme was launched in 2015 when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of Maharashtra. It was restarted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

German consul general proposes medical student exchange programme with Andhra

German consul general proposes medical student exchange programme with Andhra

DU Exam: BA students claim most questions out of syllabus, university mulling relief measures

DU Exam: BA students claim most questions out of syllabus, university mulling relief measures

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 open, apply at idbibank.in till June 7

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 open, apply at idbibank.in till June 7

IIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme

IIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th, 12th Result 2023 declared: Direct link here

MBOSE Meghalaya 10th, 12th Result 2023 declared: Direct link here