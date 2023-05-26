IIM Nagpur signs MoU with Maha govt for 'CM's Fellowship' programme

IIM Nagpur's agreement with Maharashtra government. | (Picture: Official Twitter)

NAGPUR: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government for the Chief Minister’s Fellowship programme, officials said on Thursday. The agreement was signed in Mumbai on Wednesday, said a press release by IIM Nagpur.

A total of 60 candidates are selected for the 12-month fellowship programme. The candidates get to work directly under senior government officials, as per the state government. IIM Nagpur said it will "equip" the candidates with the tools for effective policymaking.

"In the presence of Deputy CM Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director IIMN, signed an MoU with Mr. Rajagopal Devara, Principal Secretary, Reforms, Dept of Finance Govt of Maharashtra, for the CM's Fellowship Program during a ceremony held at Mumbai on May 24, 2023," said the institute in a tweet.

The programme was launched in 2015 when Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of Maharashtra. It was restarted by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this year.