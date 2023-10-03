IIT Bombay Vegetarian Row: Institute Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine In Protest Against

IIT Bombay Fixes 6 Tables For Vegetarian Students | File

The controversy over the "veg-only" tables at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has taken another turn. A few students protested against the designated Vegetarian place at the premiere institute after which, the college slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on students, according to the reports. The reports claim, An inquiry has been launched to identify two others who are suspected to have taken part in the protests.

Earlier in an e-mail to the residents of the hostel, Institute said, " It has been decided to designate only six tables exclusively for vegetarian food. These tables will be marked clearly with signage stating — This place is designated for vegetarian food ONLY. We kindly request all residents to support this initiative so that everyone can enjoy their meals in a peaceful environment."

The the mess council of Hostel 12, 13 and 14 in a meeting held online on October 1 said, "This act was a premeditated attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony within the mess, in defiance of the advice provided by the Associate Dean SA (Students’ Affairs)…” , at which the decision of the penalty was also taken. The controversy erupted after one of the mess councils reserved some tables for vegetarians."

The mess council of these three hostels held a meeting with wardens and associate wardens of the respective hostels to discuss the complaints of unruly behaviour and flouting of rules by a few students during dinner on September 28, a day after the “vegetarian only” tables were reserved. The three hostels share a combined mess.

A post shared by the APPSC IIT Bombay on X, (formerly twitter) says, "Prof. Sukhdeo Thorat for a talk last year, he clearly said that institutions should not devise policy for segregation of eating spaces. Now students are penalized with hefty fines for violating the "purity of vegetarian spaces"

