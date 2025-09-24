Karnataka KSET 2025: Fee Payment Window Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Karnataka KSET 2025 | Canva

Karnataka KSET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conclude the online application process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2025 (KSET 2025) today, September 24. The deadline to pay the fee is September 25, 2025.

Previously, the registration deadline was September 18, 2025. Those who qualify can apply for the exam through the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click here for the deferment notification

Exam details

KSET 2025 will take place on November 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the admit card will be released on October 24, 2025. Applicants are not permitted to leave the examination centre before 1:00 p.m.

Karnataka KSET 2025: How to apply?

To apply for the exam, applicants need to follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KSET 2025 application link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register and start with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Eligibility criteria

Applicants who have obtained at least 55% of marks (without rounding off) for the General category and 50% for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PWD), Transgender, and OBCs, i.e., Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB, in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC New Delhi in the subjects chosen for KSET.

Read the official notification here

Application fees

Aspirants in the General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state categories must pay an exam fee of ₹1000. Cat I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender aspirants would need to pay an exam fee of ₹700/-. The payment should be done online.