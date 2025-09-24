 LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

The LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will be released soon by the Life Insurance Corporation of India on its official website, licindia.in. The LIC AAO 2025 Preliminary Exam will be held on October 3, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Soon | Canva

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Life Insurance Corporation of India will shortly issue the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, licindia.in. These hall tickets are for candidates who will be appearing for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) recruitment prelim exam.

This recruitment campaign will fill 760 openings, including 410 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists and 350 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist) positions.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Important details

Details mentioned on the admit card are:

1. Candidate's full name

2. Examination Name

3. Candidate’s Photograph

4. Roll Number/Registration Number

5. Father’s or Mother’s Name

6. Exam Centre Address and Venue Details

7. Exam Date and Reporting Time

8. Date of Birth of the Candidate

9. Category (SC/ST/OBC/General/Other)

10. Gender (Male/Female)

11. Duration of the Examination

12. Exam Centre Name and Centre Code

13. Important Instructions for Candidates

14. Candidate’s Signature and Invigilator’s Signature

article-image

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Step 2: In the login window, enter the details such as Registration Number, Password, and Security Code.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist) – 2025” link.

Step 4: Next, candidates have to select the “AAO Admit Card 2025” option.

Step 5: Now, the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the LIC AAO Exam 2025 must carry their admit card along with at least one valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. The accepted photo IDs include Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID (EPIC Card), or any other valid photo identity proof issued by the government.

LIC AAO 2025: Prelims exams

The LIC AAO 2025 Preliminary Exam will be held on October 3, 2025, in different places throughout all states and union territories of India. The Prelims will be conducted online using a computer. No late entries will be accepted.

