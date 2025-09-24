 MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the seat allotment scores for Round 3 of the MAH BBA CET 2025. Those who have been assigned seats must confirm their admittance by accepting the allotment by September 26, 2025, up to 3 p.m.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result | Canva

MAH BBA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the seat allotment scores for Round 3 of the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration Common Entrance Test (MAH BBA CET) 2025. The scorecards were announced today, September 24, 2025, and are accessible on the official website of MAH BBA CET at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: How to check?

Aspirants can obtain their seat allotment scores by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET BBA at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

FPJ Shorts
Rohini Acharya Challenges Critics Amid RJD Rift, Unfollows Family Leaders On Social Media
Rohini Acharya Challenges Critics Amid RJD Rift, Unfollows Family Leaders On Social Media
Union Cabinet Approves 78-Day Productivity Linked Bonus Worth ₹1,865.68 Crore For Railway Employees
Union Cabinet Approves 78-Day Productivity Linked Bonus Worth ₹1,865.68 Crore For Railway Employees
iPhone 17 Pro 'Scratchgate': Users Report Rapid Scratches On Aluminum Frame Within Days Of Use
iPhone 17 Pro 'Scratchgate': Users Report Rapid Scratches On Aluminum Frame Within Days Of Use
Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops
Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the registered email ID and password in the login window and then submit.

Step 4: Download the allotment list and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

MAH BBA CET 2025: Last date for seat acceptance

Those who have been assigned seats must confirm their admittance by accepting the allotment by September 26, 2025, up to 3 p.m. The method comprises paying a price and choosing whether to freeze, slide, or float the assigned seat.

Read Also
Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 190 Positions Underway; Check...
article-image

MAH BBA CET 2025: Round 3 seat acceptance instructions

As per the admission criteria for CAP Round three are:

1. Students assigned colleges based on their first six picks will have their seats automatically frozen. They must make the seat acceptance fee payment online. These applicants will be ineligible to participate in the following rounds.

2. Aspirants who are assigned seats beyond their first six preferences may choose to self-freeze their seats and pay the acceptance fee to confirm admission.

3. Candidates desiring a better allocation in Round 4 must choose the "not freeze" or "betterment" option when paying the acceptance fee.

Click here to check the important dates

MAH CET 2025 CAP round 3 seat allotment list: Programmes Name

The Round 3 seat allotment list has been announced for admission to Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), and five-year integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs for the academic year 2025-26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops

Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns Of ‘Cheating Jihad’ As Paper Leak Allegations Surface

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Newly Elected DUSU Office Bearers At Jan Seva Sadan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Newly Elected DUSU Office Bearers At Jan Seva Sadan