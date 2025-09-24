MAH CET 2025: CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Details Here

MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result | Canva

MAH BBA CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the seat allotment scores for Round 3 of the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration Common Entrance Test (MAH BBA CET) 2025. The scorecards were announced today, September 24, 2025, and are accessible on the official website of MAH BBA CET at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

MAH CET 2025 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: How to check?

Aspirants can obtain their seat allotment scores by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET BBA at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the registered email ID and password in the login window and then submit.

Step 4: Download the allotment list and take a printout of the same for future reference.

MAH BBA CET 2025: Last date for seat acceptance

Those who have been assigned seats must confirm their admittance by accepting the allotment by September 26, 2025, up to 3 p.m. The method comprises paying a price and choosing whether to freeze, slide, or float the assigned seat.

MAH BBA CET 2025: Round 3 seat acceptance instructions

As per the admission criteria for CAP Round three are:

1. Students assigned colleges based on their first six picks will have their seats automatically frozen. They must make the seat acceptance fee payment online. These applicants will be ineligible to participate in the following rounds.

2. Aspirants who are assigned seats beyond their first six preferences may choose to self-freeze their seats and pay the acceptance fee to confirm admission.

3. Candidates desiring a better allocation in Round 4 must choose the "not freeze" or "betterment" option when paying the acceptance fee.

MAH CET 2025 CAP round 3 seat allotment list: Programmes Name

The Round 3 seat allotment list has been announced for admission to Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), and five-year integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs for the academic year 2025-26.