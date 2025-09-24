Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 190 Positions Underway; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025 | punjabandsind.bank.in

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Punjab and Sind Bank is accepting applications for Specialist Officer positions. Those who qualify can apply online at Punjab and Sind Bank's official website, punjabandsind.bank.in. The deadline to apply is October 10, 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment effort will fill 190 positions within the organisation. The breakup of the post is as follows:

1. Credit Manager: 130 posts

2. Agriculture Manager: 60 posts

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Educational qualifications

The educational qualifications are as follows:

1. Credit Manager: Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% throughout all semesters/years. (55% for SC/ST/OBC/pwBD). OR a professional certification such as CA, CMA, CFA, or MBA (Finance).

2. Agriculture Manager: A Bachelor's Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, Forestry, Veterinary Science, Agriculture Engineering, or Pisciculture from a university recognised by the Government of India, or (any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government) with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years. (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD).

Read the official notification here

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The applicant's age should be between 23 and 35 years. A candidate must have been born between September 2, 1990 and September 1, 2002 (inclusive).

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application price for SC/ST/PwD categories is ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges, while General, EWS, and OBC categories pay ₹850/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges. Applicants have the option of paying the required fees/intimation charges online only.

Direct link to apply

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of four stages such as a written test, screening, a personal interview, and a final merit list.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

As per the official notification, the minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the sections would be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.