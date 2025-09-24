 Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 190 Positions Underway; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPunjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 190 Positions Underway; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 190 Positions Underway; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

Punjab and Sind Bank is accepting applications for Specialist Officer positions on the official website, punjabandsind.bank.in. The applicant's age should be between 23 and 35 years. The deadline to apply is October 10, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025 | punjabandsind.bank.in

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Punjab and Sind Bank is accepting applications for Specialist Officer positions. Those who qualify can apply online at Punjab and Sind Bank's official website, punjabandsind.bank.in. The deadline to apply is October 10, 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment effort will fill 190 positions within the organisation. The breakup of the post is as follows:

1. Credit Manager: 130 posts

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Shocker: Evil Mother Applies Fevikwik On Newborn’s Mouth, Buries Baby Under Stones In Forest; Child Miraculously Survives
Rajasthan Shocker: Evil Mother Applies Fevikwik On Newborn’s Mouth, Buries Baby Under Stones In Forest; Child Miraculously Survives
Pakistan: Jaffar Express With 270 Passengers On Board Overturned In Balochistan Explosion, Second Attack In 10 Hours; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Pakistan: Jaffar Express With 270 Passengers On Board Overturned In Balochistan Explosion, Second Attack In 10 Hours; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed
Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed
Haryana’s Lado Lakshmi Yojana Starts September 25, Women To Get ₹2,100 Monthly For Financial Empowerment
Haryana’s Lado Lakshmi Yojana Starts September 25, Women To Get ₹2,100 Monthly For Financial Empowerment

2. Agriculture Manager: 60 posts

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Educational qualifications

The educational qualifications are as follows:

1. Credit Manager: Graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 60% throughout all semesters/years. (55% for SC/ST/OBC/pwBD). OR a professional certification such as CA, CMA, CFA, or MBA (Finance).

2. Agriculture Manager: A Bachelor's Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Animal Husbandry, Forestry, Veterinary Science, Agriculture Engineering, or Pisciculture from a university recognised by the Government of India, or (any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government) with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years. (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD).

Read Also
Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification For 1,799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies Released; Check...
article-image

Read the official notification here

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The applicant's age should be between 23 and 35 years. A candidate must have been born between September 2, 1990 and September 1, 2002 (inclusive).

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application price for SC/ST/PwD categories is ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges, while General, EWS, and OBC categories pay ₹850/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges. Applicants have the option of paying the required fees/intimation charges online only.

Direct link to apply

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of four stages such as a written test, screening, a personal interview, and a final merit list.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

As per the official notification, the minimum qualifying marks/percentage of marks in each of the sections would be 40% for Unreserved & EWS Category and 35% for Reserved Categories.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed

Telangana HC Stays Order On Group-I Main Exam Re-evaluation; Appointments Allowed

Odisha To Set Up New Ayurveda College In Mayurbhanj With ₹85 Crore Investment

Odisha To Set Up New Ayurveda College In Mayurbhanj With ₹85 Crore Investment

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

Indian Sign Language Centre Unveils New Courses, Digital Tools To Strengthen Inclusive Education

Indian Sign Language Centre Unveils New Courses, Digital Tools To Strengthen Inclusive Education

SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order Mandating 3 Years' Legal Practice For Judicial Recruitment

SC Sets Aside Madhya Pradesh HC Order Mandating 3 Years' Legal Practice For Judicial Recruitment