Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification For 1,799 Sub-Inspector Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 | bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has issued an official announcement for the recruitment of 1,799 police sub-inspectors. Qualified applicants can apply on BPSSC's official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. According to the official statement, the application procedure will begin on September 26, 2025 and end on October 26, 2025.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Those who want to apply for the recruitment drive must meet the following qualification criteria:

1. Aspirants should be Indian citizens.

2. Aspirants must have completed a graduate examination from a recognised university or an equivalent examination recognised by the State Government by August 1, 2025.

3. Age limit: The category-specific age criteria as of August 1, 2025, are as follows:

a. Males in the unreserved (generic) group must be at least 20 years old and no older than 37 years. For females, the minimum age is 20 and the maximum age is 40.

Read the official notification here

b. The minimum and maximum ages for men and women from the backward and severely backward classes are 20 and 40 years, respectively.

c. The minimum age for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates is 20 years, and the maximum age is 42 years for both men and women.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The commission will review all online applications, and those who qualify will be required to sit for a written competitive test in two stages: preliminary and main examination. Both tests will have multiple-choice questions. There will also be negative marking, with 0.2 marks deducted for each incorrect answer in both stages of the examination.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will consist of 100 questions, for a total of 200 marks. The exam will last for two hours. Those who score less than 30% will be judged unsuccessful in the main examination.

The main test will consist of two papers: the first will be on General Hindi, with 100 questions for 200 marks. Aspirants will have two hours to finish the paper. The minimum qualifying mark is 30%. The marks achieved in the General Hindi paper will not be considered in the merit determination.

The second exam will focus on General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and the Mental Ability Test. Candidates will have two hours and 100 questions for 200 marks.