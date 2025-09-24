'Sharab Pee Kar Pade Ho..': Chhattisgarh Headmistress Suspended After Arriving At School Drunk; Video Goes Viral

X

In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, a drunk headmistress was found at her school, which outraged villagers as well as social media users. The event took place at the government primary school of Levai village in Baloda development block, where the teacher, 45-year-old Heera Porte, tried to take the mid-day meal but was so drunk that she tripped and fell on a table, putting her feet on it. Assuming the school day had ended, the kids went home, according to the Dainik Bhaskar report.

Villagers took a video of the headmistress behaving strangely, mumbling in Hindi and English, and even carrying bread in her pocket. When a villager questioned her "sharaab pee kar pade ho schoom mein..acche lagta hai? (does it look nice being drunk like this in school premises?) and said action would be taken, she said, "Thank you."

It has 45 students, and there is only the headmistress and one teacher who are posted there. Locals disclosed that Porte has been attending school in an inebriated condition for the past few days, hampering the education of the students. Complaints regarding her behaviour had been filed several times earlier.

As per her family, Porte started drinking after the death of her husband, even after her parents repeatedly tried to advise her.

After the viral clip, Collector Janmejay Mahobe directed SDM, DEO, and BEO officials to investigate the school. Verification interviews with the teachers, students, and villagers vindicated the incident. Later, on September 20, Heera Porte was suspended for breach of the rules of civil service conduct. Throughout her suspension, her administrative headquarters will remain at the Baloda Block Education Officer's office.

As per Dainik Bhaskar, the Collector has also ordered the issue of a show-cause notice to the Block Education Officer and BRC Baloda for not monitoring properly. Authorities stressed that strict action will be initiated against all those who vitiate the education system or the future of the students.

This is the first such case in the ongoing academic session in Chhattisgarh where a woman teacher was caught drunk at school, showing repeated concern about the behaviour of teachers in the state. The viral video of the incident continues to be shared extensively on social media.