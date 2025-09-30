NTA Issues Advisory For JEE Main 2026; Application Window Opens In October 2025

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released an advisory to students writing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, recommending aspirants to update key identification and category documents before they fill the application form.

Exam schedule and application timeline

According to the notice, the JEE Main 2026 exam will be conducted in two sessions – January 2026 and April 2026. The online application form for Session 1 will be made available on the official JEE Main site (jeemain.nta.nic.in) in October 2025.

Mandatory document updates

To avoid discrepancies during the application or examination process, aspirants have been advised to ensure the following documents are valid and up to date:

Aadhaar Card: Should reflect the correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father’s name.

UDID Card (for PwD candidates): Must be valid, updated, and renewed where necessary.

Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL): Should be valid and issued by the competent authority.

The agency strongly reiterated that incomplete or outdated documents would result in rejection of applications or future issues.

Instructions for the students

NTA has urged the students to make these updates well in advance of the application process to ensure problem-free registration. The candidates have also been asked to visit the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in from time to time for further guidelines, notices, and updates related to the examination.