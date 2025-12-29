 Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog

Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog

All schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed from December 29 to January 1 after the district administration ordered a four-day shutdown due to extreme cold, dense fog and rising pollution. The decision aims to protect students’ health, though teachers and staff must report to duty. Late issuance of the order caused confusion at some private schools.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog | Image: Canva (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Due to dense fog, plummeting temperatures, and rising pollution levels, the district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar has ordered a four-day closure of all schools in the district.

As per the directive issued late Sunday night by the office of the District Basic Education Officer (DBEO), under the instructions of the District Magistrate, all recognised schools -- whether affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, or any other board -- will remain closed from December 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

The order covers classes from nursery up to grade 12.

The decision was taken considering the health risks posed to children due to extremely cold weather, dense fog, and poor air quality.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in
Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle Goes Viral
Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle Goes Viral
Tamil Nadu: 12 DST-Incubated Startups From Tier 2 Cities Win ₹50 Lakh Grants At 'Think Salem 2025' Conclave
Tamil Nadu: 12 DST-Incubated Startups From Tier 2 Cities Win ₹50 Lakh Grants At 'Think Salem 2025' Conclave
Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram
Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram
Read Also
CBSE Opens DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
article-image

However, the order specifies that teachers, staff, and administrative personnel of government, aided, and unaided schools are required to report to school and perform their administrative duties as usual.

The administration has instructed that the order must be strictly followed.

The late-night issuance of the order caused some confusion on Monday morning.

Several private schools did not receive timely notification, resulting in some schools opening and students and staff being informed only after arriving.

Many parents raised concerns about the delay, saying that had the order been issued earlier, children would not have had to travel to school in severe cold and fog.

Read Also
'Situation Is Very Bad, Told To Hide Our Identity': Fear Grips Indian Medical Students Amid Rising...
article-image

In recent days, temperatures across Gautam Buddha Nagar and the broader NCR region have been steadily falling, with dense morning fog reducing visibility significantly.

Authorities say the closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the harsh winter conditions.

The administration's move comes amid growing concerns over air pollution and extreme cold in the region, keeping the prioritisation of children's health and safety in mind amid challenging weather conditions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Details Here

Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog

Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog

CBSE Opens DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

CBSE Opens DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields