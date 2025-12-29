CBSE Opens DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

CBSE DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window: Candidates who submitted their applications for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 test for Group A, Group B, and Group C positions will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application today, December 29, 2025.

CBSE DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window: Important date and time

Correction window opens: December 29, 2025

Correction window closes: December 30, 2025

Last time for corrections: Up to 11:59 PM on December 30, 2025

Note: Only a one-time correction will be allowed. Candidates are advised to review all details carefully before final submission.

CBSE DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window: Editable field

Candidate’s name: Minor spelling corrections only

Mother’s name: Spelling correction allowed

Father’s name: Editable

Nationality: Editable

Gender: Editable

Educational qualifications: Can be corrected

Photograph and signature: Editable only if unclear or incorrect

Post preferences: Choices and order can be changed if applying for multiple posts

CBSE DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window: Non-editable field

Exam city or examination centre

Preference order

Application number

Date of birth

Category or sub-category

Disability details (if applicable)

Permanent address

Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment number

Note: Candidates are advised to fill in these details carefully at the time of initial application, as no changes will be allowed during the correction window.

CBSE DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Candidates can amend the application form by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to the CBSE website.

Step 2: Visit the section on the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026.

Step 3: Select the link for the Application Correction Window.

Step 4: Enter your password and application number to log in.

Step 5: The screen will display the application form.

Step 6: Only make the necessary changes in the fields that are permitted.

Step 7: Pay any additional fees that result from the correction online and submit.

Step 8: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

Candidates can contact CBSE by phone at 011-24050353 or 011-24050354 or by email at drq2026@cbseshiksha.in if they have any questions about the rectification process.

For the most recent information about the CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota exam 2026, candidates are encouraged to often visit the official website.