UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close applications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2026 tomorrow, December 30, 2025. At 6:00 p.m., the online application window on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in will close. 394 posts up to the rank of lieutenant are available for recruitment.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: December 10, 2025

Application Start Date: December 10, 2025

Application Last Date: December 30, 2025 (till 06:00 pm)

Written Exam Date: April 12, 2026

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Vacancy Distribution (Branch-Wise)

Army: 208 vacancies

Navy (Executive Branch): 42 vacancies

Air Force – Flying: 92 vacancies

Air Force – Ground Duties (Technical): 18 vacancies

Air Force – Ground Duties (Non-Technical): 10 vacancies

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme – Executive Branch): 24 vacancies

Total Vacancies: 394

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Application fees

₹100 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates.

No fee for SC, ST, female candidates, and wards of JCO, NCO, and OR.

The application fee must be paid online only.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in and click the NDA & NA I 2026 notification link.

Step 2: Go to upsconline.nic.in by choosing the online application gateway.

Step 3: To register, enter the required personal and contact details.

Step 4: Fill out the online form, attach any supporting materials, and make the necessary payment.

Step 5: After submitting the application, download the confirmation page for your records.

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026: Selection process

Written Examination: Candidates first take the UPSC-conducted NDA written exam.

SSB Interview: The relevant Service Selection Boards shortlist candidates for the SSB interview based on their performance on the written exam.

Medical Examination: A medical fitness test is required of candidates who pass the SSB.

Document Verification: The final shortlisted applicants are required to finish the document verification process.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.