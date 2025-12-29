AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIBE 19 | Official website

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 results will shortly be made public by the Bar Council of India (BCI). On allindiabarexamination.com, candidates can view their results. This portal allows candidates who took the AIBE 2025 exam to see their AIBE 20 results. It should be mentioned that the AIBE (XX) results will be announced after the release of the AIBE XX final answer key 2025.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

To view the AIBE 20 results online, candidates must follow the instructions. The official AIBE website will display the outcome:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "AIBE 20 Result" tab.

Step 3: Enter your information: password and user ID

Step 4: Select the result tab from the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: The AIBE XX Result 2025 will show up.

Step 6: Examine your information and download the application.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Qualifying marks

General and OBC students must receive a score of 42 out of 100 on the AIBE 20 exam in order to meet the qualifying cutoff. The qualifying score for SC/ST candidates is 37 out of 100.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Name of parent or spouse

Enrolment number

Qualifying status: Pass / Fail

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.