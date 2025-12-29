 AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

The Bar Council of India will soon declare the AIBE 20 (XX) Result 2025 on allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can check their scores online after the final answer key is released by logging in with their user ID and password.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
AIBE 19 | Official website

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 results will shortly be made public by the Bar Council of India (BCI). On allindiabarexamination.com, candidates can view their results. This portal allows candidates who took the AIBE 2025 exam to see their AIBE 20 results. It should be mentioned that the AIBE (XX) results will be announced after the release of the AIBE XX final answer key 2025.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

To view the AIBE 20 results online, candidates must follow the instructions. The official AIBE website will display the outcome:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in
UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in
Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle Goes Viral
Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle Goes Viral
Tamil Nadu: 12 DST-Incubated Startups From Tier 2 Cities Win ₹50 Lakh Grants At 'Think Salem 2025' Conclave
Tamil Nadu: 12 DST-Incubated Startups From Tier 2 Cities Win ₹50 Lakh Grants At 'Think Salem 2025' Conclave
Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram
Kerala: 1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Stone While Playing At Home In Malappuram

Step 2: Select the "AIBE 20 Result" tab.

Step 3: Enter your information: password and user ID

Step 4: Select the result tab from the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: The AIBE XX Result 2025 will show up.

Step 6: Examine your information and download the application.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Qualifying marks

General and OBC students must receive a score of 42 out of 100 on the AIBE 20 exam in order to meet the qualifying cutoff. The qualifying score for SC/ST candidates is 37 out of 100.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Name of parent or spouse

Enrolment number

Qualifying status: Pass / Fail

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA & NA I 2026 Applications Close Tomorrow At 6 PM; Apply NOW At upsconline.nic.in

AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIBE 20 Result 2025 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Details Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Details Here

Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog

Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Gautam Buddha Nagar To Remain Closed For 4 Days Amid Cold Wave, Dense Fog

CBSE Opens DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

CBSE Opens DRQ 2026 Application Correction Window Today; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields