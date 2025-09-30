RBI Grade B Application Window Closes Today At 6 PM; Last Chance To Apply For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B: The application period for 120 positions in the General, DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research), and DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) cadres of the Reserve Bank of India Services Board's Grade "B" (Direct Recruitment) will end today, September 30, 2025.

Interested and qualified applicants who have not yet applied for the recruitment campaign should do so via the official website, rbi.org.in.

Applicants should be aware that the application link will remain open till 6 PM.

RBI Grade B: Important dates

Application Deadline: September 30, 2025 (till 6 PM)

Phase-I Exam (General Cadre): October 18, 2025

Phase-II Exam (General Cadre): December 6, 2025

Phase-I Exam (DEPR & DSIM): October 19, 2025

Phase-II Exam (DEPR & DSIM): December 7, 2025

RBI Grade B: Vacancies details

General Cadre: 83 posts

DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research): 17 posts

DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management): 20 posts (including backlog vacancies)

RBI Grade B: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years as on September 1, 2025.

Age relaxations apply for PwBD, ex-servicemen, and reserved category candidates.

General Cadre:

Postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD), OR

Graduation in any discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD).

DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research):

Master’s degree in Finance or Economics with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD).

Preference for candidates with a PhD or research/teaching experience.

DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management):

Four-year Bachelor’s degree with at least 60% marks in relevant disciplines, OR

Master’s degree with at least 55% marks in Statistics, Mathematics, Econometrics, Data Science, AI, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, or related fields.

RBI Grade B: Application fees

General/OBC/EWS: ₹850 + GST

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹100 + GST

RBI Staff: Exempted (No fee)

RBI Grade B: How to apply

By following the instructions listed below, candidates can register online for the RBI Grade B recruitment exam:

Step 1: Go to https://opportunities.rbi.org.in, the official RBI website.

Step 2: Select 'Recruitment for the post of Grade B (DR) – 2025' after clicking on the 'Current Vacancies' link.

Step 3: 'CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION' is the third click. Give your name, email address, and phone number, among other basic information.

Step 4: Provide correct personal, professional, and educational information on the application form.

Step 5: Provide scanned copies of your signature, photo, and any other required papers in accordance with the guidelines.

Step 6: Pay the application fees.

Step 7: Once all the information has been checked, submit the application.

Step 8: Print the confirmation page after submitting it for your records.